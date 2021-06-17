Baby dies in private clinic in Coacalco; they accuse medical malpractice

COACALCO, State of Mexico. – With eagerness and great happiness, Ricardo Vázquez and Yazbeth Nieto waited for nine months for the arrival of their first daughter Emily, but their joy only lasted eight hours, because the baby’s health was complicated and in the clinic where she was born in Coacalco they did not have a medical staff to care for her.

I felt fulfilled, I felt full at that moment when they brought the baby to the room with my wife, I was calm because my baby was fine in perfect condition, he was in good health, he smiled, much of the day he was smiling, he was With her clothes, she was with my wife with me, she was wide-eyed, she was very smiling ”, recalls Ricardo.

Emily was born last Friday at 11:57 am, at the Maternal and Child Clinic in Coacalco, located on Eje 8 Carlos Pichardo Cruz 182 and had a grade of 9.9, but hours later Emily stopped eating.

At 1.25 she is given her first meal, she does not finish it, they took her to my wife’s room and her next meal, which was due at 3 hours later, she did not want to eat, I told the nurse that she did not want to eat, she told me to insist and she left the room for the next 7:30 meal another nurse arrived.

Remember that the nurse Catalina did not find it normal that the baby was not eating, so she called the pediatrician Rosalía Trujillo Castillo, who initially indicated that they will change the formula, but the hours passed and Emily still did not eat.

As Emily did not eat, they took glucose samples and she was fine, but hours later the pediatrician who had brought her into the world arrived at the Clinic and took her to give her serum and there the pain began for Ricardo and Yazbeth.

Not even 10 minutes passed, when he left the room after he had told us that and cries began to be heard, it was in the surgery area when he looked out I realized it was my baby, the pediatrician already brought my baby without Clothes came running with my baby, he put them on an iron at the same time the nurse was trying to undo some hoses that the pediatrician was asking them to do, ”Ricardo said.

Ricardo assures that there was no oxygen at the clinic, no doctors on duty and that there was negligence, so his baby died eight hours after being born.

In a video taken by Ricardo’s family and where they confront the doctor, she assures that she did not know that the baby had not eaten and that there was no doctor on duty.

I didn’t know I hadn’t eaten, for God’s sake hand me a fucking table with leaves, here are their fucking reports, your pediatrician who doesn’t come and you read here must be a plant doctor, says a relative to which the doctor responds, of course it is, but not here in the afternoon, the doctor answers ”.

And although they have already filed a complaint and a necropsy was performed, whose pathology results have not arrived, the nightmare for the young couple continues, as they were informed that the folder has already been closed.

The result of the forensic doctor was that it was undetermined, because he told me that he had not found any signs of blows, but that he had taken parts of my baby to take them to study the pathology that came out in those studies, I came yesterday, I went back to to come to the MP and they told me in here that this person, MP Luis Fernando Martínez, closed the folder, did not give it continuity ”.

The family only asks for justice for Emily and the causes of her death are clarified, for now the clinic presents closure stamps.

