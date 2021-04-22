Baby dies because his babysitter “applied wrestling braces” to control him

Many parents find themselves at the crossroads of having to leave their children, either in a nursery, with a babysitter or a trusted person in order to go to work.

Sadly, the people in whom some have placed their trust regarding who will take care of their little ones have been disappointed to learn that in childcare centers or babysitters they come to commit various acts that threaten the integrity and life of babies and children.

That was what happened to a mother originally from El Paso, Texas, who hired the services of a 24-year-old named Marvin Rex Lake, who was in charge of taking care of her 3 children while she and her husband went to work.

Unfortunately, they never imagined that This babysitter would commit the worst act against his youngest child, a baby as young as 1 year old, who lost his life on April 13 due to injuries caused by Marvin.

It turns out that that day, Rex Lake stayed, as he used to, in the care of the 3 children and hours later, the mother made a video call to her children to see if everything was okay. In it, she noticed that her baby seemed fine, although she was crying a lot and she noticed that he was somewhat restless.

Late at night, Marvin called him to tell him that the little one had vomited something red, so immediately, the woman went home to see what happened to her son and upon arrival, she found him unconscious.

Immediately, the mother took the baby to the hospital, where the doctors who examined him indicated that they had found several injuries that they qualified as “acute and not accidental.”

Finally, with more in-depth studies it was found that the baby had brain damage, as well as a pulmonary hemorrhage and various abdominal bruises and a fractured skull.

The baby spent 3 days in the intensive care unit and on April 16, the doctors told the mother that there was nothing more to do for the little one, so he was disconnected from vital supports and hours later, he died .

The police launched an investigation against her babysitter. When he was arrested, the young man indicated that on the day of the events, he was watching television with the 3 children, but Ahren, the deceased baby broke a pillow, so in punishment he claims to have applied “several keys and submissions in the style of the wrestling ”, which meant that he repeatedly squeezed it very hard, without measuring his strength.

In the middle of this, the baby would have slipped from his arms and his head ended up hitting the edge of one of the furniture in the room.

“I did not hurt his head, I only caused internal injuries”, was how Rex Lake justified himself before what happened.

Finally, on April 19, a coroner indicated that Ahren’s death was an intentional trauma homicide. That same day, the babysitter was arrested and booked into a detention center in El Paso, where he remains without bail.

Local authorities are still awaiting reports on the condition of the other children, as they were also injured.

