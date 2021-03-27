Baby dies after her mother abandoned her for 6 days for partying



Little Asiah went 6 days without anyone seeing for her.

A 19-year-old named Verphy Kudi recently pleaded guilty before a judge in Lewes Crown, Sussex, UK, of the death of her baby Asiah, only 20 months old, occurred in 2019.

It turns out that it occurred to Verphy to leave her daughter alone for 6 days to go celebrate her birthday, which caused the baby to die from lack of care and attention.

This could be verified with the recording made by the security camera placed outside the building where the mother and daughter lived, which captured Verphy leaving to celebrate his 18th birthday on December 5 and did not return home until today. 11 of the same month.

Upon arriving home, the mother found Asiah’s body, which she was quickly transferred to a hospital, where her death was confirmed.

On performing an autopsy it was found that hea little girl had died from lack of food; in addition to suffering from severe dehydration and for not having been treated and medicated for the influenza that she suffered.

After a year and a half of legal proceedings, until a few weeks ago, Kudi pleaded guilty to the death of his daughter.

It was also learned that both she and the baby lived in a building where social service people provide support to mothers in need; However, it was also discovered that on the days when little Asiah was alone there was not a single social worker on site, doing her job.

It will be until May 28 when the young woman is tried and a final sentence is handed down for her omission.

