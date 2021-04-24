Baby died malnourished in New York; mother put him on a “biblical diet so he wouldn’t be fat”

Mom whose baby died of malnutrition says she kept him on ‘Biblical’ vegan diet https://t.co/R5B2dUhKpf – Newzandar News (@Newzandar) April 22, 2021

Kameri Garriques, a 7-month-old newborn, apparently died of malnutrition in New York and his mother Carla Garriques admitted that she gave him only vegan food, claiming that he was following the precepts of the Bible and that he was not “going to raise a fat child.” .

In an interview with the New York Post at her family’s home in St. Albans (Jamaica, Queens, NYC), the 28-year-old held up a Bible and slapped it with her hand to explain why imposed the highly restrictive diet on her newborn.

“Vegan means everything in this Bible,” he said. “I am very wise. I’m very smart and I read my Bible. She also insisted that her baby was not underweight, but her mother interrupted her and commented: “I have to be honest with you, he was small.”

“At the end of the day, he was vegan,” Carla admitted. “I am a small person. Weight 100 pounds (45 kilos). I am not a fat woman who was going to carry a fat child ”.

The boy was pronounced dead after being found unconscious when police responded to a 911 call on October 30. This week, The NYPD said the case had been declared a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office and that Kameri was suspected of being malnourished.

No one has been charged, but law enforcement sources said his mother is a person of interest, identifying her by her first and last name. But during her interview, she only said her name was “Carla” and pointing to a shelf she claimed that Kameri had been cremated: “My son’s ashes are there”.

He also said that has three other children, including a 2-year-old girl who was transferred by authorities after Kameri’s death. “There were fifteen policemen against me … They took my daughter in November, they took her a week later … because they felt that I was at risk because my son died.”

“Why are you trying to find out what God does?” He asked rhetorically later. In addition to quoting the Bible, Carla said that Kameri “was fed vegan because with all the formulas, I tried six different ones, he was getting thrush (yeast infection in the mouth) every time”.

“He was not fed junk. He was not fed formula containing chemicals ”, he insisted. Carla also said that he had never vaccinated Kameri against childhood diseases.

A representative from the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) commented: “Our top priority is to protect the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD and have taken steps to ensure the safety of the other child in that home. ”