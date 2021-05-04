Baby died in a car accident in New York; the driver who was taking her fled on foot

Saige Berry, an 8-month-old baby, died hours after suffering a road accident in Long Island (NY) and authorities have not yet been able to locate the driver, who fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the baby was with her mother inside a van that collided with another vehicle and rolled over Sunday night. The Nissan Murano pickup truck traveling east on Davidson Street in Wyandanch (Suffolk County), Around 9 p.m., he collided with a Lexus going in the opposite direction near Pine Street, authorities said.

The Murano overturned in the accident and the driver fled the scene on foot. Authorities said Saige was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition. A day later he died, yesterday afternoon.

The baby’s mother, Dywanna Finney (24), was also taken to the hospital, in stable condition. The unidentified driver of the Lexus, 42, suffered minor injuries.

Police were still searching for the driver of the Murano yesterday, the New York Post reported. It was not reported whether the mother and the girl were related to her, since they were all traveling in the same car.