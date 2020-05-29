Ever since the original director said that Warner Bros. had only used a small percentage of everything he managed to film, fans have wondered how much he was hiding and it seems that a good part of this has to do with the main enemy, the interesting thing is it won’t come out of nowhere since baby Darkseid will appear in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ as the director himself has mentioned on social networks.

We must remember that the budget, which is around 20 and 30 million dollars, They are for post-production, which means that Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will not be reunited.

Knowing this, they have to settle for what there is, but it seems that there is enough. Enough to give more history to the appearance of this enemy, that this time we will be able to see it with a real world problem, something that was not explained in Joss Whedon’s version.

Yesterday, Snyder surprised us with a powerful image where we saw this villain surrounded by his army, but this idea will not be the only one we will know, baby Darkseid will appear in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

as the director himself confirms on social networks. All of this after fans were concerned that the power and importance of the character will not be respected in the movie, to which he responded in the best possible way.

“Do not worry, it’s a baby in this part“Snyder commented.

This does not imply that he is literally a baby, but that we will know the story behind this character and they can even do a better job than in the MCU, because from Thanos we know the most basic, there are many details that were not explained and are of great importance, who knows, perhaps at last we would have more quality content from the DCEU.