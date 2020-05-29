Mexico City.- With just 15 days old, a baby named Mariana entered the General Hospital of Zone (HGZ) No. 67 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Apodaca, Nuevo León, with a diagnosis of COVID-19.

The minor resisted 11 days in hospital, six of them in Intensive Care, and on Tuesday, May 26, her parents were overjoyed to learn that she had won the battle against the disease and could return home with them.

The care and attention of the medical staff went to Mariana from start to finish. The head of Pediatrics and neonatologist, Perla Lucero Martínez Hernández, placed a baby mask on the little face of the girl and gave the mother, Dayssi Díaz, all the indications for home care, in addition to informing her that by protocol the telephone communication with the family to find out the health status of the minor.

The mother expressed her gratitude with the health personnel of HGZ No. 67: “Thanks to each one of them who collaborated, I help my daughter recover from this illness; each one of them put their best effort with what they know and what they feel, and not only did they take care of her, they were also aware of me as a mother ”.

“I feel enormous happiness, now I hope that the best will come. That they take away your son after 15 days of birth, it is unbearable, it is a pain that I do not wish on anyone, “Dayssi said.

Martínez Hernández explained that in the face of this new disease, the hospital has taken opportune actions and one of them is to have a special area for COVID patients in the Pediatrics service.

“As head of service, we have had to draw routes, see what is best for dealing with the disease, how to accommodate patients in adequate areas so that there is the least risk of contagion; We are in continuous improvement and we gain more and more experience. This newborn arrived and we had ready actions ”, highlighted the specialist.

She assured that the arrival of little Mariana was important to her personally and professionally: “for me it is a life experience, as a neonatologist I never thought that a positive newborn (COVID) would touch me, she is the first to arrive IMSS Nuevo León and it came to me. The fact that a vulnerable patient comes out in front of a disease like coronavirus can be considered a success story for the IMSS ”.

He recalled that Mariana arrived on May 15, referred from HGZ No. 33 in Monterrey, with respiratory distress that raised suspicion of coronavirus.

The baby was cared for according to the protocol for patients COVID-19 and recovered gradually, until a final test was performed that tested negative for the virus, allowing her to return home.

