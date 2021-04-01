Baby and two adults stabbed in Lower Manhattan



FDNY night aid.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A one-year-old baby and his young parents were stabbed in a random attack near Battery Park (NYC) yesterday.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on State St near Pearl St, police said. The victims were a 22-year-old man who received a cut on the head, a 23-year-old woman attacked on the lip and her baby son cut on the chin, police said.

NYPD detailed that the victims were Orthodox Jews, but the attacker said nothing before or after attacking them.

All three victims were treated for minor cuts by first responders at the scene and refused further medical attention.

Police officers recovered a knife after inspecting the area. A 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody, but was not immediately identified. According to the New York Post, it is about a man who was on probation for attempted murder.

He was released last month after spending several years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder during a violent 2011 Upper East Side robbery, according to sources.