Wrapped in a sheet and with a handwritten note on threadbare paper, a passerby found a two-day-old baby in a central street in the Caribbean Barranquilla, Colombian police reported on Saturday.

The crying allowed the passer-by to become aware of the child’s presence, so he notified the authorities that they arrived and found the baby wrapped in a blue sheet and with a note that said: “Help me give him a better quality of life. I want to see him suffer and I have no resources. Take good care of him, love him- He was born 04-06-2020. He has two vaccines. “

Authorities added that the boy was taken to a nearby health center by the Police for Children and Adolescents, where he was treated by doctors.

Subsequently, the newborn was placed at the disposal of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF, which is responsible for children) to guarantee the restoration of their rights with due protocols.

In statements to the press, the Operational Commander of Citizen Security of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, Colonel Yesid Peña, reported that after the reviews carried out by medical personnel, it was determined that the baby is in good health.

In this regard, the ICBF said in a statement that the baby will remain hospitalized while undergoing the required tests and then be left in the care of a surrogate mother.

“Children must be at the center of society and we are all jointly responsible for their care and protection. For this reason, we reiterate the call to pregnant women to never consider abandoning their children as a possibility in the face of some desperate situation, “said ICBF Director General Lina Arbeláez.

He reiterated that women are not alone and invites them to contact the institution that has the mechanisms to support them and thus avoid events that put the integrity and life of children at risk.

According to ICBF figures, more than a thousand minors are abandoned on average annually in the country, of which 70% are of limited resources.

According to the Colombian Penal Code, anyone who abandons a minor under 12 years of age or people who are unable to support themselves will be punished with a sentence of 32 to 108 months in prison.