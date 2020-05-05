“Seeing a truck with bodies, people burning bodies on the street, without beds for hospitalization, scary things”, said the actor

Babu Santana, who participated in Monday’s Chat on the 4th, talked about what it was like to leave the BBB and come across the world in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Babu Santana, from the ‘BBB 20’

Photo: Victor Pollak / Globo / Press Release / Estadão

The actor stated that the participants did not “measure” what Tiago Leifert said during the approach to talk about the pandemic inside the house.

“We thought that, at some point, the program was extended because the quarantine was going to end and everything was under control. Today we realize that it was a false feeling that we had that after that quarantine everything would get better”, he recalled .

Then he commented: “Seven days after I left I started watching the news and everything. Seeing trucks with bodies, people throwing bodies on the street and burning, there is no bed to stay in, these things were really scary”.

Already Manu Gavassi, who participated in the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes this Tuesday, 5, spoke about his absence on social networks after leaving BBB 20: “It is not such a great disappearance for those who spent three months on TV. But I needed of spending time with my family to understand what was going on. It was a huge shock “.

“It was a very responsible attitude of the program to pass on information to the corona[vírus] in a more peaceful way. It was going to cause great despair “, praised the singer about the information passed by Leifert in the confinement.

Finally, Manu Gavassi concluded: “I had no idea what level it was at. I needed some time to understand what was happening in the world”.

