Babu Santana attracted all the spotlight by staging a parade at the ‘BBB 20’ house. In top, skirt, and makeup, the actor used the reality show’s hall of fame as a catwalk with cheers from the sisters. The moment stirred social networks. Who also approved the union in the program’s home was the singer Dua Lipa. Understand!

Babu Santana stole all the spotlight on Saturday night (18) at the house of “Big Brother Brasil 20”. The actor starred in a fun moment with all the sisters when participating in a parade. The brothers received drinks to celebrate the final stretch of the program, which won another 4 days of exhibition. On the occasion, the participants decided to lighten the mood by making an unusual proposal for the artist: create a character for Babu. The result was a fun-filled parade with lights in the reality show’s hall of fame!

Sisters make proposal to Babu Santana: ‘Glamorous’

The “BBB” participants suggested creating a different look for Babu Santana to soften the atmosphere of the house after forming a wall with Thelama, Rafa Kalimann and Ivy. “Do you accept us to ride you?” Asked Rafa Kalimann and, afterwards, Manu Gavassi insisted: “We do something glamorous. We can dedicate ourselves”. Satisfying the girls’ desire, the actor agreed with the bold proposal.

Colorful make-up, top and skirt: Babu Santana’s look in fashion show

The sisters worked on the production of Babu Santana this Saturday (18th). For the occasion, the girls did a make-up with false eyelashes and pink eyeshadow, following the trend dictated at home by Manu Gavassi. After that, they decided to assemble a recycled clothes with pieces they had in the house, as well as a turban on the head like look by Zoe, Sabrina Sato’s daughter. “I’m thinking about how I’m going to perform,” warned Babu Santana while receiving the final touches from the participants as a brilliant choker.

Dua Lipa shares dance video at ‘BBB’ party. Look!

Friday’s party (17) gave us something to talk about. During the event, the participants showed a fun atmosphere by dancing to the song “Don’t Start Now”, by singer Dua Lipa. With the right to synchronized choreography, the brothers had fun inside the “BBB” house. And who liked the performance was none other than the international artist herself, who inspires Bruna Marquezine in looks. The celebrity shared the video of the moment on her profile on Twitter. “Brazil!”, She wrote along with a heart emoji.

This week’s wall is formed by Rafa, Thelma and Ivy

This week’s wall was formed among the sisters, who commented on the expectations for the moment. “I get anxious from time to time,” said Thelma and Rafa Kalimann agreed, “I have two very strong people.” In the sequence, Ivy was happy for the participants to consider themselves strong in the game. “Did you see Thelma and Rafa saying that they think they are on a super strong wall? They consider me strong too, how cool”.

