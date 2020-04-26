Babu Santana was eliminated in the last wall of the ‘BBB20’, this Saturday (25). The actor returned from ten walls, but did not surpass Rafa and Thelma in the semifinal of the reality show. Manu Gavassi was the first participant to secure a place in the final after winning the last race of the program. Upon leaving the house, Babu was presented with a car

Babu Santana took the worst in the last wall of the “BBB20”, this Saturday (25). The actor was eliminated with 57% of the votes, making Rafa and Thelma reach the final of the reality show. Manu Gavassi was the first participant to guarantee a spot in the Top 3 by winning the game podium last Thursday (23). The final of the program will be on Monday (27) after the program is extended by four days. Upon leaving the house, Babu received from Tiago Leifert the key to a Fiat Toro Ultra, a gift from the brand for the actor.

Manu is surprised by victory and Thelma cries a lot: ‘Frustrated’

After winning a spot in the final, Manu was surprised, but failed to celebrate the victory in the confinement quiz. Thelma was shaken after missing the last question and cried a lot. “I’m frustrated. I spent the whole day decorating this house,” she told Tiago Leifert. After the program, the actress – who was shocked by the presentation of Dua Lipa at the Mestres party – talked to Rafa. “I should be grateful, but I’m almost feeling guilty. The three of you are in one sensation and only I am in another. Do you understand?”, He said to the influencer.

Manu Gavassi cries after securing a place in the final: ‘You are sad’

In the Fourth Heaven, Manu talked to Thelma. “We got together a lot. It doesn’t even seem like a competition. I hate to look ungrateful, because I know that if you had won you would be able to scream. But I feel that I don’t deserve more than you and you, who are my partners, are sad. it seems that the plug is falling because I don’t want you like that. I don’t know how to compete. Thelma reassured her friend: “Manu, you are being super truthful. People understand completely. Not at all. We have been living with you for 90 and a few days, we already know you”.

Bruna Marquezine explains herself to Mari Gonzalez after a task force on the web. Understand!

Committed to helping Manu, Bruna Marquezine organized a voting effort to keep her friend in the “BBB20”. After Mari Gonzalez left, the actress made a point of praising the confined in the first photo posted by the ex-sister after leaving reality. “Greek goddess! It will shine even more!”, Twisted the actress, making a request to the bride of Jonas Sulzbach. “Don’t hate me, please, and let me keep calling you to the party via DM! I’m Pugli da Manu!”, Added Marquezine, referring to Mari Gonzalez’s best friend, Gabriela Pugliesi.

