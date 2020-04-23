Babo, they filter supposed intimate images of the vocalist of Cartel de Santa | Instagram

Eduardo Davalos de Luna better known simply as “Babo” He is the main vocalist of the group Cartel de Santa founded in 1996.

The Mexican rapper is known for being a founder alongside Ramon Rabia of the group that is an icon of Mexican culture with eight albums total.

Babo is quite a striking person for his lifestyle which he has dedicated himself to sharing on social networks.

With his attitude somewhat “aggressive” And liberal the rapper has gradually caught the attention of Internet users with his way of life, however, something recently catapulted him even more.

And it is that on Twitter the topic Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza it became a trend immediately, ending up accidentally entangling Babo.

I am informed that they have already filtered the #babo pack

Excuse me… – Gisz (@Fuckeencia)

May 13, 2018

Some messages allegedly leaked on Twitter that they talked about Babo that he wanted to have something with Loaiza and Juan de Dios answered all this, he clarified and fortunately he did not come to anything because they had only been manipulated comments because it is believed that they wanted to cause conflict between both personalities.

However, the main subject of this note is not the conflict itself, but rather was a preamble because after the “messages” between the two leaked the alleged rapper pack where he boasted to Pantoja that it was indeed what he stated in his messages.

The images are supposed to have been shared by the same rapper, but it is likely that the same Internet users have edited and shared this image in Twitter only to cause more controversy among users.

“I have to pause my soccer hobby of this day … And make an honorable mention to the Babo #Pack of Santa’s Poster! GOD MYSELF Really? God bless you pa!”

Maybe several users have taken it as funny, so far Babo has not commented about it and maybe he won’t because he doesn’t need to clarify something that is just a rumor.

Only amateurs get excited about seeing Drake’s pack … only The Old School gets excited about Babo’s pack. – Karla with K de Kilo. (@ eich_bi24)

April 12, 2018

.