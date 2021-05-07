Babo, from Cartel de Santa, implanted pearls in his member – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Franco and without shame Babo, leader of the Cartel de Santa group, revealed in an interview with youtubers Luisito Comunica and Juan Bertheau, that a modification was made to his body in order to provide more pleasure to his partners and it was even he who designed the way in which the prostheses that were used had to be placed.

“This chatter that I bring is called pearling. It is about lifting the skin of the penis, you go through it and put a marble, a Teflon pearl; at the time the member is erect, they look at the marbles all the time. I bring six canic and four ribs, the top three are for when you are in frontal positions with the snout, those stimulate the G-spot; when you are in positions where the girl is facing away from you, the bottom three marbles do not matter at point G; the ribs are on the edges to stimulate the inner lips of the woman, ”explained Babo.

The issue came to light in the talk because Luisito told him that they thought that Babo, the stage name of Eduardo Daválos de Luna, had known them through the interview they had done with Facundo, in which he made revelations about him, including his intimate modifications .

I already knew about that stuff from my friends who had been imprisoned, because those marbles are put in prisons in the United States. I already knew the procedures, they just do it very rudimentary in jail, because you don’t have a scalpel or with which to pierce your skin ”.

The musician pointed out that the recovery from this procedure requires two months of total sexual abstinence, something that he did not comply with and had a mishap with one of the marbles that moved him twice, but after the scare he focused on learning to use them.

