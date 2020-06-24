The Babies Seem to Not Be Covid-19 Seriously as revealed by a New research published in The Journal of Pediatrics which has just reassured many parents.

According to doctors from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, it is rare for newborns to contract the coronavirus, and when they do, their symptoms are usually mild or non-existent.

Study Reveals Babies With COVID-19 Have Barely Symptoms

The study though small is noteworthy. The data to carry it out was collected from the case of 18 newborns, all less than 90 days oldthey had given positive for coronavirus.

Many of the babies were considered healthy, showing «minimal or no breathing problems«. Furthermore, it was found that 14 of the 18 babies had a mild fever and two coughedAlthough this was his only symptom.

One of the babies experienced some choking problems associated with feeding, and another was asymptomatic, but was examined after the parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Exactly half of newborns were admitted to hospital

However, none required oxygen, respiratory assistance or intensive care, and their conditions improved with treatment and monitoring.

“It is not clear whether young babies with fever and a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 require hospital admission”, wrote the lead author, Dr. Leena B. Mithal. “The decision to enter the hospital is based on age, the need for preventive treatment of the bacterial infection, clinical evaluation, food tolerance and adequacy of follow-up.”

After all, The researchers found the results quite promising.

“While there is limited data on babies with COVID-19 from the United States, our findings suggest that these babies are mostly mildly ill and may not have an increased risk of serious illness as originally reported from China,” added Dr. Mithal, who works as a pediatric infectious disease expert at Lurie Children’s Hospital and is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The doctors and scientists have claimed since the start of the pandemic that risks posed to children were less than those posed to adults, and it seems that eventually, data like this study begins to support these observations.

Last week, another study similar found that children and adolescents are “half as likely” to contract the coronavirus as people over 20 years. And when they do, they show mild symptoms.

However, that particular study didn’t mention how the younger kids were doing, something that has been revealed in this new study.

It seems then that babies hardly suffer from Covid-19, but we cannot forget the effects of the disease in the cases of children who have suffered from the multisystemic inflammatory syndrome , known as MIS-C, a rare but serious condition believed to be caused by the coronavirus.

For those concerned about risks, the guidelines of the WHO and also of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, strongly recommend that Both parents and children wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and avoid sick people (coughs and sneezes). The guidelines also suggest putting a greater physical distance between your children and other people whenever possibleRegularly cleaning and disinfecting “high contact” surfaces in the home and frequently washing items that your children may come into contact with (such as stuffed toys). Masks are also strongly recommended for children 3 years and older (in Spain the use of this is mandatory in children from 6 years).