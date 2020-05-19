B3 will maintain all its activities on May 20, 21, 22 and 25, despite the anticipation of holidays in São Paulo in the coming days enacted as a measure to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The announcement of the scholarship came after a decision by the São Paulo city hall to anticipate the calendar of holidays in the municipality, as well as the possibility of anticipating the state holiday of July 9 and is based on a statement from the Central Bank on Tuesday about the operation financial services.

The Central Bank said on Tuesday that, for the purposes of operations in the financial market, June 11 – Corpus Christi’s holiday date on the national calendar – will continue to be a non-working day and, on Wednesday, operations will occur normally.

According to B3, the activities of registration, negotiation, custody, clearing and settlement of transactions will operate normally, at regular times.

São Paulo is the Brazilian state most affected by the coronavirus, reaching 63,066 cases and 4,823 deaths. The social isolation rates calculated by the state government based on cell phone tracking of the population during weekdays have been below 50% and between this level and 55% at weekends and holidays.

Doria announced on Monday that she would forward the proposed Legislative Assembly to advance the state holiday from July 9 to Monday of next week. This Tuesday, the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, sanctioned his proposal, approved by the city council the day before, to anticipate the holidays of Corpus Christi and the Black Consciousness to Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with the decree of optional point on Friday.

B3 had already informed the day before that through remote work, which reaches 95% of its employees, and the operational contingency measures of the last 60 days, it would be possible “to fulfill our function of critical infrastructure and essential service in a safe manner”.

Sought by ., the city of São Paulo said that because it is a municipal holiday there is no prohibition on the functioning of the stock exchange and financial institutions, and added that it is a decision of these companies to work or not, being subject to labor adjustments. The São Paulo government did not respond to a request for comment.

Ten entities associated with the National Confederation of Financial Institutions (CNF) sent a joint letter to the government of São Paulo suggesting that the institutions that make up the national financial system should stay out of the effects of anticipating holidays.

Among the arguments, entities such as Febraban, Abecip, Anbima, B3 and Ancord cite that the eventual closure of bank branches would coincide with the disbursements of emergency aid provided by the federal government, whose payment of the second installment began on Monday.

Caixa Econômica Federal said state-owned bank branches will operate across the state to meet the schedule related to payment of aid.

BREACH OF TRUST

“The big issue of the holiday is the surprise. Being caught off guard is not something investors usually like,” said analyst Ilan Arbetman, of Ativa Investimentos.

He added that the stock exchange is preparing itself, discloses the calendar of events in advance and literally, from one day to the next, ends up having to change this configuration.

“The losses would be, not only for the stock exchange, but also for the investor. Both for the fixed income investor, whose returns are applied on working days, as for the variable income investors, who without trading, are without liquidity for their positions. Both would end up being impacted, and precisely at a time when the level of transactions has been increasing. “

In Arbetman’s view, compliance with pre-established dates is an essential condition for the system to gather the necessary trust to be accessed. “Breaking that trust has effects in addition to the financial and provides yet another reason to legitimize the flight of foreign capital.”

