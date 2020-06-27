It’s been a few years since the second installment hit consoles like Nintendo 3DS in its original release, but now it’s time to look to the future and finally Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been revealed. In this way, it is clear to us that the blue lightning will continue with its story, and this time it will be accompanied by a new character who will bring some novelty to a gameplay that has not stopped surprising us since the first installment saw the light and won a lot of fans across the globe.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 confirms its development and its subsequent release on the hybrid console

Inti Creates is once again in charge of Azure Stiker Gunvolt 3 and, as in previous installments, the protagonist is back. However, as we have already said, this time he will be accompanied by a new character, Kirin, who will use attacks based on a katana. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that Keiji Inafune is back as the action supervisor, so this may be good news for those more fans of his work. However, as far as the launch is concerned, the only information shared is that it will hit the Big N hybrid console as a launch window has not been specified and the only thing that has been commented on is that Inti Creates will give more information as soon as possible, so we have no choice but to keep waiting.

Thus, it is clear that Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is already a reality, and that there are many players who, for sure, are wanting to know how the story of this protagonist continues. And you, have you played the previous titles or are you one of those who would get hooked thanks to this new third installment?

