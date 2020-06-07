Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The INDIE Live Expo was held today, in which several developers and distributors announced various games. As part of the lineup was the Inti Creates studio, which revealed that the title originally released on Nintendo 3DS, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, after almost 4 years of waiting, will finally be available on a new platform.

The developer announced at the event that the Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 horizontal scrolling game will be released on PC via Steam. According to the company (via Siliconera), fans asked for this port a lot, and best of all, they will not have to wait long to play it, since it will be on sale from June 22. So, very soon it will be possible to play the 2 installments of this indie franchise on this platform.

Thanks to its Steam page, we can know the basic requirements of the system to be able to play it. We leave you with the specifications below.

Operating system – Windows 7, 8.1 or 10

Processor – 2 GHz

Memory – 4 GB of RAM

Graphics – 1 GB of VRAM (NVIDIA GeForce)

DirectX – Version 9.0c

Storage – 5 GB of free space

What is Azure Striker Gunvolt 2?

In case you do not know, we tell you that Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is the sequel to the title that started the franchise on Nintendo 3DS. The new adventure originally debuted on the hybrid console after 2 years of the premiere of the first game.

This is a 2D indie title that features action gameplay, platforming, and horizontal scrolling. During the adventure you will be able to control Gunvolt and defeat enemy robots. Something interesting about this title, compared to its prequel, is that it is possible to play as Copen, the rival of the protagonist of the first game.

The title also recently hit PlayStation thanks to the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack collection. Although the digital version is already available, a physical release is planned, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

If you are interested in this indie of platforms and want to buy it when it is available on PC, we invite you to visit its page on Steam.

How do you receive this advertisement? Did you expect this title to come to PC? Tell us in the comments.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo 3DS. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.

