Azuqueca wins 2-1 in their stadium against La Solana

Apr 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM CEST

The Azuqueca added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against La Solana this sunday in the San Miguel. The Azuqueca He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the Almagro. On the part of the visiting team, La Solana he won in his fief 2-0 his last match in the tournament against the Illescas. With this defeat La Solana was placed in sixth position at the end of the game, while the Azuqueca is first.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for the local team, who debuted the light with a goal from Aitor Rubio at 27 minutes, concluding the first period with the score of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for La Solana, who got the tie with a bit of Angel Luis in the 62nd minute. But later, the Azudense team took the lead in the 68th minute thanks to the success in front of goal with a maximum penalty of Michel. Finally, the game ended with a 2-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Azuqueca gave entrance to Loving Y Vats for Michel Y Aitor Rubio, while La Solana gave entrance to Gonzalez, Angel Luis Y Jose Ma for Juanjo, The Cabriti Y Diego Sevilla.

In the duel the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Rangel Y Migallon.

At the moment, the Azuqueca he gets 31 points and La Solana with 20 points.

On the next day the Azuqueca will play against him Manzanares away from home and La Solana will play his match against him Pedroñeras at home.

Data sheetAzuqueca:Miguel Angel, Gómez, Rangel, Michel (Amando, min.72), Abad, Aitor Rubio (Cubas, min.82), José Luis, Martínez, Guillermo Nieto, Migallon and NachoLa Solana:Monreal, De La Hoz, García, Diego Sevilla (Josema, min.60), Sancho, Delgado, El Cabriti (Angel Luis, min.60), Olmo, Juanjo (Gonzalez, min.60), Said Ougri and PirriStadium:San MiguelGoals:Aitor Rubio (1-0, min. 27), Angel Luis (1-1, min. 62) and Michel (2-1, min. 68)