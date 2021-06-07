Azuqueca win against Atlético Ibañés (3-0)

06/06/2021 at 11:34 PM CEST

The Azuqueca beat 3-0 at Athletic Ibañés this Saturday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Azuqueca came with the desire to return to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous duel against the UD Almansa. Regarding the visiting team, the Athletic Ibañés lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous match against Illescas. After the score, the Azudense team is first, while the Athletic Ibañés It is fifth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Azuqueca, who fired the starting gun at the San Miguel thanks to the goal of Aitor Rubio shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 4. The Azudense team joined in again, distancing themselves by making it 2-0 thanks to another goal from Aitor Rubio, who thus achieved a double moments before the final whistle, in 41, thus closing the first period with a 2-0 in the light.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who put more land in between with a goal of Auger in minute 63, concluding the match with a final score of 3-0.

At the moment, the Azuqueca is left with 49 points and Athletic Ibañés with 32 points.

Data sheetAzuqueca:Castellanos, Macho, Chan, Michel, Saballs, Aitor Rubio (Bravo, min.71), José Luis (Gómez, min.64), Amando (Migallon, min.64), Nacho, Mendy and Barrena (Kone, min.71 )Atlético Ibañés:Conra, Candela, Bolo, Cifuentes, Pablo, Marcos Moreno, Clemente, Lupion, Ivan, Royo and CifuStadium:San MiguelGoals:Aitor Rubio (1-0, min. 4), Aitor Rubio (2-0, min. 41) and Barrena (3-0, min. 63)