Azulejos will be able to return to being local in Canada

TORONTO.

The Azulejos received the go-ahead from the Canadian government on Friday to play in Toronto at the end of this month.

The Major League Baseball Club obtained an exemption from border restrictions imposed by Canada on the occasion of the pandemic.

The Azulejos had asked the federal government to allow them to return to the Rogers Center since July 30., and they wanted an answer by Friday.

After two years away, the Toronto Blue Jays finally return home to Canada on July 30. The club received a National Interest Exemption from the federal government, which allows it to play Major League Baseball matches at the Rogers Center, with the implementation of solid health protocols, ”the team said in a statement.

During the 2020 campaign, shortened by the pandemic, the Blue Jays had played their home games in Buffalo, New York. They began this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving back to Buffalo.

“There is no place like home”the Blue Jays tweeted.

The Canadian government did not allow the team to play in Toronto due to the risk of spreading covid-19, in view of the frequent trips required to the United States during the baseball season.

