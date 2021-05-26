Azul wants to buy LATAM Airlines operations in Brazil: source

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA has approached bankrupt Chilean LATAM Airlines Group with the aim of buying up its Brazilian operation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Azul’s shares were up more than 9% in Sao Paulo on the news, while LATAM’s shares in Santiago, where the airline is listed, were down 20%. The Santiago Stock Exchange suspended the company’s papers due to the sharp fall.

LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection a year ago and, although it has achieved new liquidity in that process, it has not yet submitted a formal restructuring plan.

Azul, controlled by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, said in a presentation Monday that it was ready to lead a wave of consolidation in the Brazilian airline industry, which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valor Econômico newspaper also said that Azul was trying to attract LATAM and talking to its aircraft lessors.

A LATAM spokeswoman said the airline had not received an offer from Azul, that the talks were not underway and that LATAM had no intention of selling any of its businesses.

In addition to the extensive international routes, LATAM has national operations, not only in Brazil, but also in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia.

During the pandemic, Azul and LATAM developed a codeshare program to avoid competing in Brazil as the market shrunk, which was approved by regulators.

The program ended suddenly this week, which Azul said was a reaction to its consolidation plans.

Industry analysts had said in 2020 that Azul could try to buy LATAM in Brazil. The two airlines divide the Brazilian market with a third company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol’s shares were up 7% on Wednesday.

(Report by Marcelo Rochabrun; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)