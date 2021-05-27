Aztech Forgotten Gods, a video game where the Aztecs were not conquered | Tec Review

Have you imagined what the Aztec empire had it not been conquered by the Spanish? What would your technology be like? Its territorial expansion?

Now you can experience it through a video game.

The Lienzo studio makes it happen. These Mexican programmers in Chihuahua develop this game based on an alternate version of the Mexican past: Aztech Forgotten Gods.

A game for next generation consoles, where they will show a mixture of the past and the futuristic technology of the Mexica.

The Aztech Forgotten Gods Story

The story unfolds in an alternate world where Aztec power was never conquered.

Time has passed and the Mexica have become an empire where they developed the stone to an impressive degree.

The Aztecs forgot their gods, those idols that predominated in Mesoamerican thought. In this version we can see gods such as Quetzalcóatl (feathered serpent), Huitzilopochtli (the god of war), Tláloc (god of rain), Mictlantecuhtli (god of the underworld) and Tonatiuh (god of the sun).

It all starts with Achtli, the protagonist of this video game, whowho accompanies his mother archaeologist, to a secret excavation.

Its name means seed and in history it refers to mother earth. Inadvertently, they unload an ancient power source that awakens the pantheon of Aztec gods, all bent on destroying the city.

With a mysterious stone artifact, similar to a glove, Achtli must face the forgotten gods to prevent them from destroying your city and life as you know it.

Stone technology

The place is a version of the city of Tenochtitlán, considered the jewel of the northern hemisphere.

Erected with skyscrapers, architectural wonders, the best arts, and the most advanced institutions. All this based on develop stone as the element that led to its technological advancement and expansion.

Let us remember that stone was a fundamental element in Mexica architecture. They widely used the tezontle, a strong and light volcanic stone; in addition to stones such as basalt, andesites and limestone.

A mix of neon colors, artifacts suspended in the air, fast movements, or even sounds refer to a futuristic world.

All these elements are described in the cyber-stone genre, a term coined by the Lienzo company, to identify this combination of stone with futuristic technology in Aztech Forgotten Gods.

“The interesting twist we put on it is to show how this town refined stone a level we couldn’t have even imagined, a universe combined from the past with the futurism shown in architecture ”, indicates Guillermo Vizcaino, in charge of public relations and marketing, writer and narrative designer at Lienzo.

Mexicans in the video game industry

The first efforts of Mexican companies in the video game industry took place in Mexico City in the 1990s.

Over time, this sector has grown as an engine in the generation of jobs and economic strengthening at the national level.

However, Mexico is not yet listed as a major triple AAA video game developer (games with large budgets for their development and marketing).

On the contrary, it is an important consumer where it leads the market in Latin America with approximately 70 million players in 2018 (85% of the local population), according to data from the Euromonitor international data report in 2020.

Lienzo is a success story in the north of the country, which is dedicated to developing this industry.

It was founded in 2012 and its first video game was Hunter’s Legacy, available to the public on PC, Mac, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. At the same time, with efforts and strategic planning, they started an ambitious project, Mulaka.

A video game that was released in 2018, based on the Rrámuri people, “it was really the first game that we worked with a highly large team, it touches a very close culture for us, the Tarahumara. A civilization that we still live day by day because it is a very alive and very active culture ”, he describes Guillermo Vizcaino.

Step by Step

For Lienzo the most logical step was to address a mythology that would have a little more general knowledge and that will actually touch a broader Mexican population.

The unique aspects of the Mesoamerican people gave them peculiarities of the warlike, indicates the main writer of Lienzo.

“Azteca is a warrior people, of conquest, and we take advantage of this war or war version to make sense of it,” says Vizcaíno.

The bet is a series of symbolic elements based on Mexican mythology that gave way to an action-adventure video game, based on the protagonist’s own story that can show the various senses of mythology and the exchanges that the Mexica made.

Future projects

Aztech Forgotten Gods Will Be Available Fall 2021 On Nintendo Switch, Xbox One + Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 + 5 and PC.

However, despite not having been released, it has wide acceptability, due to the success of its predecessor Mulaka.

But. it doesn’t just stay there, this proposal is going to the cinema. Since 2019, Lienzo has entered into a partnership with Impossible Dream Entertainment, a production house based in California, to produce a feature film of the video game.

Lienzo’s future projects, as developers, are aimed at considering a line of “cultural inspirations”.

Where Latin America and, specifically, Mexico are the protagonists in the industry, scrutinize those particularities focused on the country and contribute to strengthening the video game industry in Mexico, says Vizcaíno.