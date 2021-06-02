Azpilicueta, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Rodri and Laporte join the concentration

06/02/2021 at 3:28 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Chelsea player, César Azpilicueta, and the Manchester City players, Ferran Torres, Rodri, Eric Garcia and Laporte, have been incorporated in the early afternoon to the concentration with the Spanish team after your days off. With the five finalists of the Champions League, Luis Enrique already has available the 24 summoned who will play the next Eurocup.

All players except Adama Traoré, who works on the sidelines, they will exercise this afternoon to prepare the friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The clash will take place on June 4 from 7:30 p.m. Later they will face Lithuania in the last preparation match before the Eurocup.

After the arrival of Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno and David De Gea, Europa League finalists, yesterday, this afternoon those who played the Champions League final did the same: the european champion César Azpilicueta, by Chelsea, and Ferran Torres, Rodri, Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte, by Manchester City.

The Spanish team will begin its journey in the Eurocup on June 14, facing Sweden on the first day of the Group E. Later they will be measured at Poland Y Slovakia to complete the group stage. If Luis Enrique’s men qualify for the round of 16 They will face the third classified of groups A, B, C or D in case of being first and to the second classified of group D in case of being second.