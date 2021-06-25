Aznar tells what they tell him about Ayuso abroad and ends up laughing

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the former president of the Government José María Aznar, closed the course with the last session of the IADG-UFV Leadership Classroom in which they had a conversation moderated by the journalist Vicente Vallés.

During the meeting there was a curious moment because it left a very unusual image in Aznar, who ended up laughing almost out loud. It happened when he explained why he had chosen Ayuso to participate in the act.

“When I thought about who could come to this closing ceremony, if I wanted to, I had enormous doubts because the number of leaders that there are today to choose from is so immense that it was really difficult,” he began by laughing, or something similar.

“And then, the latest successes of the president in the exercise of her leadership put him in a truly complicated situation that caused me not a little suffering,” Aznar continued.

The former president then assured that it is a great pleasure to be able to talk about Ayuso’s “success and model” and stressed that he talks about her very often because abroad he is constantly asked about her figure.

“Recently, for professional reasons, I had to be in Hungary and in Hungary they asked me about her. And the day before yesterday I was at a conference at a Colombian university and they asked me about her. And before the day before yesterday, when I was at another conference in the United States, they asked me about her, ”Aznar affirmed.

“I am always in the last days talking about her,” Aznar finished before adding “good” and bursting out laughing.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

