The problems derived from Covid-19 crisis have made the Azkena Rock Festival cannot be held on the scheduled date and form, so the organization has decided postpone it to the summer of 2021. The promoter declares: “We live in a context of uncertainty that not only has not allowed us to carry out the festival but, in addition, we have been without activity practically all year, with more than 200 concerts canceled since March and not knowing if we can develop everything what we have scheduled for the end of the year, including some concerts that we had not yet announced. This supposes considerable losses to us. As promoters, we are used to losing due to insufficient ticket sales, cancellations due to weather or other reasons, but for us, it is new to have to cancel due to force majeure, such as this pandemic that has deprived us of working like never before. it had happened ”.

The 2021 edition of ARF will be very special, we know that it will be more awaited than ever, so it will have one more day. As it was done in previous editions, it recovers on Thursday and the festival will have 3 days of rock’n’roll.

Practically all the artists of the applauded poster that had been announced for the 2020 edition have shown absolute empathy and predisposition with the situation and many of them already have confirmed their presence in 2021: Black Mountain, Brian Wilson, Fu Manchu, L7, Liher, Lysistrata, Patti Smith, Reverend Horton Heat, Robyn Hitchcock, Shooter Jennings, Social Distortion, Suzi Quatro, The Faithless, Wicked Wizzard. The organization continues to work with great effort and enthusiasm to confirm the rest.

Also, a mythical name adds to the party. And we don’t use the term randomly because, if there is an artist whose live shows are a real celebration, that is Iggy Pop. The faithful to the ARF already verified it in their previous time at the festival in 2003; Since then, his energy has not waned and his legend has only grown. After the jug of cold water that this virus has left us without ARF this summer, the promise of an even bigger Azkena for next year will take us with the illusion intact until June 2021.

Tickets already purchased automatically serve for the new date and will also be valid to access this third day at no added cost. Whoever wants to return them may do so between May 18 and 31. Tickets for the 2021 edition will go on sale on June 19.

We also did not want to forget those who will suffer the most from the absence of ARF this year. The festival has a great commitment to its audience, the artists and the city that hosts the festival. But at this exceptional moment he wants to support his crew: runners, hospitality, technicians, transport, production, stage managers … they are the essential people to make this great rock assembly that meets once a year in Mendizabala come true. The festival organization affirms: “They are part of the Azkena Rock Festival team, from the great rock family. They are essential for all this to continue working and we know that they are the weakest link, self-employed professionals who at the moment are totally unprotected, unable to work and with little or no coverage in the measures that the government has implemented. ” For this reason, the festival wants to support them by allocating € 5 of each ticket already sold. 50% of this collection will go to a fund for them and the other 50% to the Food Bank of Araba, to help families with limited resources. It will also offer, to everyone who can and wishes to contribute, the possibility of acquiring the “2020, YOU CAN´T STOP ROCK´N´ROLL” t-shirt, exclusive design by @BrancaStudio for this cause. 50% of this collection will go to these self-employed workers and the other 50% to the Food Bank of Araba.

Finally, we want to advance that Bilbao BBK Live, a festival also promoted by Last Tour, will also not be able to take place as scheduled for July 2020. Before the end of May we will give more details and the public will be informed about the mechanics for the return your tickets.

