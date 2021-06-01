Azerbaijani GP of F1 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

Formula 1 returns after the Monaco event. This weekend from June 4 to 6, the Azerbaijan GP, in the urban circuit of Baku. A circuit that combines some characteristics similar to that of Monte Carlo, where the aerodynamic and mechanical grip is very important to traction well and also areas with important straights where top speed is vital. Therefore, it is quite a challenge for the drivers and teams.

The last year it was not run here, would fall off the calendar due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. But this year he returns, which will make everyone have to adapt to him again after a year without driving here. But, regardless of that, it will surely be a very beautiful race to see, for the monuments that can be seen in the old town that the Azerbaijan GP circuit crosses and for the excitement that it will surely leave on the track …

Arrives the championship very exciting, with Max Verstappen leading and Red Bull one point ahead of Mercedes in the constructors’ championship (149 vs 148 points). Here we will see a new battle between the two, and we will see who comes out victorious again. Of course, it will also be interesting to see what happens to ours, with Carlos Sainz in Ferrari after his P2 in Monaco and Fernando Alonso after the disastrous last weekend …

Here they will turn 51 laps in the race, with a distance of 306,049 km and where anything can happen, since accidents often happen during the race that turn everything upside down. In addition, in the three editions held different riders have won: Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Will this be the year of Max Verstappen?

So that you do not miss anything, you already know that you can follow the dates on DAZN, and the schedules They are:

# 8211; # 8211; – Day Session Time Friday June 4 Free practice 1 10:30 Friday June 4 Free practice 2 14:00 Saturday June 5 Free practice 3 11:00 Saturday June 5 Qualifying 15:00 Sunday June 6 Race 14:00