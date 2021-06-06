Azerbaijani GP F1 2021: Race Results

Awesome Azerbaijan GP race. One of the most exciting of this year and with many surprises. The strange thing is that there have been no driving error accidents. Considering what was seen in the previous sessions it is strange, but the truth is that the two big accidents that have occurred have been due to problems with the tires. The cars that have lasted the most laps on the harder compound have had rear blowouts when they were speeding straight ahead, ending up with the car against the wall. This was the case with Max Verstappen when he was leading the race and with 5 laps to go, and with Lance Stroll a few laps before.

On Max Verstappen’s case has been even more painful, since he had made a great race, overtaking and leading. He had managed to lead for much of the race and dominate without a hitch. He had even done the fast lap. However, with a few laps remaining, everything was weighed down and the 25 points became 0. A disaster considering that Hamilton climbed to P2 and could have left with 18 points from here. However, luck seems to have paid off, as in the highlight after Max’s accident, Hamilton has made a monumental blunder. He had everything to lead the world championship with a good cushion of points, but he has thrown everything away with a braking pass that has ended with the car going out by a loophole and returning to the track last. Finally the Azerbaijan GP ends with 105 for Max and 101 for Lewis.



First race of the hybrid era (since 2014) that both Mercedes are left out of the points. Surprising… Besides Hamilton’s mistake, Bottas hasn’t had a good pace over the weekend…

Carlos Sainz has been another of those who has had problems, blocking and going off in the same qualifying start yesterday, which has forced him to back down some positions. His partner has not done too well either. Leclerc started from pole, but it was obviously unreal. Ferrari’s performance was not such and they easily overtook it in the race after a few laps from the start. Problems also for Esteban Ocon. Here he not only came out behind Alonso, but would also have to leave abruptly due to reliability problems.

Very good by Sebastian Vettel, who has managed to finish second. Also impressive is Gasly, who has occupied the third step of the podium. And Sergio Pérez, who was the first, should have been full. Fernando Alonso is another of the pilots who should be happy here, since after losing positions due to a bad rhythm of the Alpine, and with no options to be in the points, finally the accidents raised them to position 10 and in the highlight has made an extraordinary lap overtaking several cars to finish 6th.

Today was a doubly sad day. Formula 1 kept a minute of silence for the death of Max Mosley. But Mansour Ojjeh, one of McLaren shareholders, has also left us.

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull – 51 2 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 “385 51 3 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +2” 762 51 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3 “828 51 5 Lando Norris McLaren +4 “754 51 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine +6” 382 51 7 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +6 “624 51 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +7” 709 51 9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +8 “875 51 10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +9” 576 51 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +10 “254 51 12 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +11” 264 51 13 Mick Schumacher Haas +14 “241 51 14 Nikita Mazepin Haas +14” 315 51 15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +17 “668 51 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams +42 “375 51 17 George Russell Williams – Retired 18 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Retired 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Retired 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine – Retired

Now think about the next race. The next weekend will be on rest, but then there will be three in a row, starting with the French GP. There it is assumed that they will mount a new power steering to adapt it to what Fernando Alonso wanted in the Alpine and that should help him in his adaptation and feel more confident with the car …