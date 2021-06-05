Azerbaijani GP F1 2021: Qualifying results

Free practice 3 has been a continuation of what was seen yesterday in the previous sessions of the Azerbaijani GP F1 2021. With all the teams testing things and a new dance of braking passes and scares. The worst stopped was Max Verstappen, who hit the wall quite frontally in FP3. However, their participation in qualifying was not in jeopardy. The damage to the car was not too serious and could be quickly repaired without damage.

In the classification, Max had rhythm to be able to get pole here (he finally went to Leclerc thanks to a slipstream), and his race pace seems very good. However, it was again another of the pilots who have been harmed. First, because he was unable to make a new attempt with Tsunoda’s accident in the last minutes of Q3, which has taken away the opportunity for many to improve. And on the other hand because his rival for the world championship, Lewis Hamilton, has been able to have a slipstream that has earned him a very good time prior to the accident, so he will be able to start in second position, just ahead of Max.

Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso have been other harmed by the red flag of Tsunoda. The Madrilenian not only could not improve in his last attempt, but he blocked and left just behind Tsunoda, hitting the barriers in that same escape. As for the Asturian, this classification has not smiled on him, since every time he has put new tires there was a red flag that prevented him from improving. Finally, all the cuts have had to happen with attempts with a used tire. And the Finn has also been harmed by the same, in addition to not having had help from slippers like his teammate.

Many accidents here, with 4 red flags: Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. Both hitting the protections. Other riders such as Esteban Ocon have also had the occasional scare, who have touched the wall without consequences. In short, a very rugged classification, like the previous sessions. This Ayerbaijan GP is usually like that, but this year it has been much more so. We’ll see if the Safety Car will also have to appear tomorrow in the race … Be that as it may, some wonder the reasons for so many braking passes, crashes and touches. You might think that it is due to the loss of load after the narrowing of the flat bottom this season. That sure has something to do with it. Others, like Pedro de la Rosa, also point out something interesting and that is that this Azerbaijani GP came just after the Monaco GP. And that has been able to give the riders an excess of confidence or subtract some respect for the walls, since here it is a wider track and with better loopholes …

Nikita Mazepin grows dwarfs. Not only has he ousted Lance Stroll as one of the least liked drivers on the grid, but after the scandals and his poor performance, he has now been called up to do Russian military service …

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’42 “251 2 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’42” 595 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’42 “697 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’42” 778 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 ‘ 43 “006 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’43” 011 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’43 “080 8 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’43” 244 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’43 “294 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’43” 557 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’43 “585 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’43” 682 13 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’43 “745 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’43” 826 15 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’43 “984 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’44 “054 17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’44” 113 18 George Russell Williams 1’44 “434 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’45” 282 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’45 “711

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’41 “218 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’41” 450 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’41 “563 4 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’41” 565 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 ‘ 41 “576 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’41” 747 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’41 “917 8 Yuki Tsnuda Alpha Tauri 1’42” 211 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’42 “327 10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’42” 659 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’42 “224 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’42” 273 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’42 “558 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’42” 587 15 George Russell Williams 1’42 “768 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’43 “128 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’44” 158 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’44 “238 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Accident 20 Antonio Giovinazzi Accident

Tomorrow there will be a very interesting race. Not just to see if Charles Leclerc can hold out in first place, which he most likely won’t. But also to see the Hamilton-Verstappen fight and how they finish for the World Cup points. It will also be interesting to see the fights from behind and the possible strategies, incidents and all the amount of overtaking that this track will facilitate …