Azerbaijani GP F1 2021: Free Practice Results

Free practice sessions 1 and 2 of the Azerbaijani GP F1 2021. And he has done it with the Baku circuit somewhat complicated. In fact, one of the protagonists of the session has been the reverse gear, which perhaps has been more than ever before. Many exits through the loopholes, the odd touch against the barriers, such as Mazepin in FP1 or Leclerc in FP2. Almost no one has been spared from taking excursions through any of the loopholes, either because they have been too optimistic, because they have blocked, or because the car has made some strange movement.

In addition to all those problems, some teams have been testing improvements here. One of them has been the Alpine team, which has brought in small pieces that will be the last to be assembled this season, already focusing on next year’s prototype. Also noteworthy are the Red Bull improvements, with two rear wing versions that they have been testing here, both low-load. One of them with one of the strangest and most complex silhouettes that have been seen, both in the lower plane and in the recesses of the DRS flap …

Regardless of the improvements and problems of some, there have also been surprises in terms of the performance of some cars. On the one hand, there has been a lot of equality on this track, in addition to positive highlights for McLaren, Alpine, Alfa Romeo, Alfa Tauri and, very especially for Ferrari. They have finished very high again, as well as mounting a lower load wing since they have been seen with enough confidence to reduce the drag and go faster here.

On the other side is Mercedes. They may have been hiding something and that tomorrow in qualifying and in the race they will be much better. But they have left the same feeling as in the Monaco GP. The times weren’t there and Hamilton was quite pessimistic on the radio. He even asked for setup changes to his equipment, something that finally did not happen. Both cars have fallen far behind, which is not common. We’ll see if they find anything after analyzing the data for tomorrow. If not, it’s going to be another blow to the drivers ‘and constructors’ world championships, as Red Bull has been very strong here and they are likely to get pole tomorrow.

Free practice 1 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’43 “184 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’43” 227 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’43 “521 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’43” 630 5 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’43 “732 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’43 “757 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’43” 893 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1’43 “996 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’44” 777 10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’44 “891 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’44 “943 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’45” 092 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’45 “234 14 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’45” 384 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’45 “415 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 ’45 “446 17 George Russell Williams 1’45” 452 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’45 “774 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’45” 899 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’46 “945

Free Practice 2 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – 1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’42 “115 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’42” 216 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’42 “243 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’42” 436 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’42 “534 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’42 “693 7 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’42” 941 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1’43 “018 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’43” 020 10 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’43 “130 11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’43 “156 12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’43” 220 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’43 “298 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’43” 812 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’43 “881 16 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1 ’44 “184 17 George Russell Williams 1’44” 557 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’45 “563 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’46” 095 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’46 “983

Tomorrow more information with the summary and the tables of times of free practice 3 and the classification. But seen what is seen, looks pretty good and everything could happen here, especially with the traffic on a street circuit … In addition, in the Azerbaijan GP race there are usually accidents and Safety Car given the proximity of the walls, and with the greater degradation of the tires, it will be interesting to see the strategies of each.