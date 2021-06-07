Azerbaijani GP 2021 F1: this is the grid after Norris sanction

Charles Leclerc’s surprising pole position after a very bumpy qualifying heralds a race full of surprises and script changes. On this grid, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will start in the front positions.

The pole of Charles Leclerc, the second in a row for the Monegasque driver and Ferrari this year, surprised the entire paddock. And it occurred in circumstances similar to those of Monaco, because after setting # 16 the best time, their rivals could not finish the second attempt due to an accident involving Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz.

Be that as it may, it will be Leclerc who leads the grid this Sunday at 14:00 CET, with the title contenders in his wake and thirsty for ‘revenge’. Ferrari He does not expect to be so competitive in race pace, but surely the fifth edition of this race in Baku will again offer many surprises.

For whom it was a surprise the penalty of three positions went to Lando norris, who after achieving sixth position on the grid was penalized for not entering the pits when one of the two red flags seen in Q1 was declared. In this case the sanction is usually five positions, but the stewards considered the mitigating factor that the pilot immediately slowed down the march, although not that he missed the pit entrance when in doubt about what to do.

Starting grid of the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 2ºLewis HamiltonMercedes = 3ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 4ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 5ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 6ºSergio PérezRed Bull7º7ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri8º8ºFernando AlonsoAlpine9º9ºLando NorrisMcLaren3 posiciones6º10ºValtteri BottasMercedes = 11ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 12ºEsteban OconAlpine = 13ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 14ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 15ºGeorge RussellWilliams = 16ºNicholas LatifiWilliams = 17ºMick SchumacherHaas = 18ºNikita MazepinHaas = 19ºLance StrollAston Martin = 20ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo =

Remember! Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live from 14:00 CET.