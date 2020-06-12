Three new Grand Prixs are added to the list of canceled events for the 2020 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, due to COVID-19. Now the turn is for Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan.

In the case of Azerbaijan and Singapore, this decision has been made due to the challenges generated by the construction of their street routes in view of the uncertainty faced by the pandemic. As for Japan, the exhaustive travel restrictions imposed by the Japanese government make it difficult to carry out the race.

A few days ago F1 and FIA confirmed the schedule of the first eight races of 2020, all in Europe, starting from July 3 to 5 in Austria. The organization has stated that its intention is to be able to have 15 to 18 Grand Prix this year, closing in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

In an official statement, Formula 1 stated: “We appreciate that it is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and we will continue to ensure that we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible manner. We have detailed and robust security plans to ensure that start our season in the safest way possible. ”

The other Grand Prixes that have been canceled in 2020 are Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands.

• 2020 SEASON CALENDAR – F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Related content:

• OFFICIAL: F1 confirms schedule for first eight races of 2020 season

• OFFICIAL: F1 2020 Dutch Grand Prix canceled at Zandvoort

• F1 2020 could be run on circuits that are not currently on the calendar

• OFFICIAL: F1 announces its strategy and date to start the 2020 season

• OFFICIAL: F1 French Grand Prix 2020 canceled

• The Canadian Grand Prix enters the list of events postponed in F1

• FIA extends mandatory recess period at F1 World Championship

• FIA formalizes measures to organize F1 regulations and schedule for coronavirus

• Azerbaijan GP postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

• HISTORY: F1 Monaco GP canceled for the first time since 1955

• OFFICIAL: F1, Spanish and Dutch Grand Prix are postponed due to coronavirus

• FIA advances F1 recess period to try to relocate races postponed by coronavirus

• Pirelli F1 confirms that one of its members carries the coronavirus

• McLaren reports that recovery of employee with coronavirus is progressing satisfactorily

• McLaren keeps fourteen team members in quarantine

• OFFICIAL: F1 Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix postponed

• Team reactions after cancellation of the 2020 F1 Australian Grand Prix

• OFFICER: Coronavirus forces cancellation of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – 2020

• McLaren will not participate in the 2020 F1 Australian GP due to coronavirus positive