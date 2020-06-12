Three new Grand Prixs are added to the list of canceled events for the 2020 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, due to COVID-19. Now the turn is for Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan.

In the case of Azerbaijan and Singapore, this decision has been made due to the challenges generated by the construction of their street routes in view of the uncertainty faced by the pandemic. As for Japan, the exhaustive travel restrictions imposed by the Japanese government make it difficult to carry out the race.

A few days ago F1 and FIA confirmed the schedule of the first eight races of 2020, all in Europe, starting from July 3 to 5 in Austria. The organization has stated that its intention is to be able to have 15 to 18 Grand Prix this year, closing in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

In an official statement, Formula 1 stated: “We appreciate that it is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and we will continue to ensure that we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible manner. We have detailed and robust security plans to ensure that start our season in the safest way possible. ”

The other Grand Prixes that have been canceled in 2020 are Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands.

2020 SEASON CALENDAR – F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

