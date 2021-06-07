Azerbaijan GP – Verstappen blowout, Hamilton cut and Pirelli’s explanation: what happened in Baku?

The race held in Baku and won by Sergio Pérez was altered by two accidents caused by tire failures. What actually happened and to what extent is it the responsibility of Pirelli or the teams?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix It was pretty quiet overall, except for a couple of details. Or blowouts, rather. Those suffered by Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen on laps 29 and 45 respectively.

The causes of both accidents have not been confirmed by Pirelli, although the Italian brand has offered some preliminary explanations … which coincidentally coincide with the prediction that Max verstappen he did a few minutes before Mario Isola, the Italian brand’s chief technical officer, addressed the media.

“They are going to say that it is related to waste, it is difficult to accept”

“I didn’t feel anything until the moment when I suddenly went to the right, the tire came off the rim. It is not a good impact, it is quite a dangerous place for a tire to explode at that speed, “said Max Verstappen as soon as he got out of the wrecked car.

“Sure there will be talks with Pirelli, but we already know the outcome of that conversation and that is a bit difficult to accept,” lamented Max Verstappen. «It will be related to the waste (of other cars), it is like this. I’m sure there will be talks, Pirelli is not happy with what happened here today, but nothing changes in the race and the result I got here.

Of course I’m pissed off by what happened. It was a pretty easy race for me. We lost a lot of points, we could have breached the championship. For this to happen, especially so close to the end, is very frustrating. Mercedes will be very strong on normal tracks, ”concluded the Dutch driver, who maintains the championship lead after Hamilton also lost points.

Sebastian vettel, who took the podium thanks to Verstappen’s accident and his exceptional driving in the subsequent two-lap mini-race, admitted his concern over the events of both the Dutchman and his teammate Lance Stroll.

“As for me, my tires were newer, so I assumed everything would be fine,” explained the Aston Martin German. Then it happened to Max, and of course you wonder, ‘Who’s next?’. That cannot be allowed to happen and must be investigated very thoroughly. When it became clear that we would all have fresh tires for the restart (because of the red flag), I calmed down a bit.

Pirelli’s explanations

Mario isola He did not miss his appointment with the press after what happened, fulfilling the prediction of Max Verstappen by pointing to the remains left by the cars as a more than probable cause of what happened.

“Looking at the tires used in the second relay, we found no evidence, no damage to most of the drivers. I think I can rule out that the failures were due to tire wear ”, pointed out the Italian engineer. ‘The preliminary investigation is that it is probably due to an external factor or debris, a piano or whateverbut I don’t want to come to a complete conclusion.

To reinforce his theory, Mario Isola showed a photograph to the press displaced to Baku. In her it was appreciated a cut on Lewis Hamilton’s left rear tire, the same one that failed in the Stroll and Verstappen cars.

“We found a cut on the inside shoulder of the left rear tire used by Hamilton in the same relay. The cut was quite deep and large, probably 6 or 7 cm. But it did not cut the structure, so the tire was still in one piece, only the tread was cut. When there was the red flag and Lewis got to the pitlane and changed the tires, we were able to find the cut, ”said Isola.

«In Lewis’s case, the cut it was not deep enough to damage the structure, so he was lucky. In the case of Max and Lance there was a loss of air and, therefore, a failure, “concluded the Italian.

Pirelli has announced that it will offer the final result of the investigations before the celebration of the French Grand Prix, the next World Cup event to be played between July 18 and 20.