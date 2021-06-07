Azerbaijan GP – The key that allowed Ferrari to also fly in Baku

Even Ferrari didn’t expect to be fast enough in Azerbaijan to get pole, but that’s exactly what happened. Several have been the circumstances that have made it possible and not all are related to the red flag.

Charles Leclerc he achieved his second consecutive pole in Baku on Saturday afternoon, something that surprised the entire grid, including the Ferrari team. It is true that the circumstances helped a lot, but also that the pace of the Italian team one lap was much better than expected from that same Friday.

In Monaco, Ferrari He found his ideal circuit, as the SF21’s speed in slow corners is unbeatable and the limitations related to engine power and cornering speed in medium and fast turns disappear.

“We are generating a lot of mechanical grip in low speed corners”

With regard to Baku, the expectations were much more modest, because although it is an urban circuit, the third sector is almost entirely a long section of more than two kilometers in depth. Therefore, what Ferrari could gain in the first sector and, above all, in the second, it had to lose more than in the third. Or not?

Less wing

Ferrari has managed to compensate for its lower top speed thanks to its slow cornering grip. Thanks to this, the Italians have been able to reduce the angle of incidence of the rear wing and gain some top speed in the third sector.

«We are generating a lot of mechanical grip in slow speed corners, mechanical and aerodynamic, and that allows us to lighten the rear wing to compensate on the straights and remain decent in the low speed corners, ”confirms Carlos Sainz himself.

“One of our weaknesses is the medium and high speed corners, and there is not a single one of them here. Obviously, we are exploiting the potential of the car well. And it’s a very drivable car, it’s giving me confidence. I’m enjoying driving it, so obviously I’m disappointed that I can’t get a little more out of it when it counts, ”says the Madrid native, who couldn’t get past fifth after the red flag caused by Yuki Tsunoda on the last fast lap attempt.

This is the first key to Ferrari’s performance, the fast temperature generation in tires is the other. The Italian team is the one who best adjusts the tires for the fastest lap, which in this circuit is vital, since after a third sector full throttle they arrive very cold at the corners of the first sector.

There, the Italians have been very competitive throughout the weekend, which together with the superior mechanical grip has allowed them to be very fast on the lap overall.

The last two keys were a circumstantial fact: the slipstream that Charles Leclerc took advantage of of a Lewis Hamilton who unconsciously took pole from himself, was the first. The Monegasque finished his fastest lap a few hundred meters behind the Briton on a circuit where you must be up to six seconds apart to avoid being influenced by the preceding car. That gave the Monegasque enough speed to score a competitive third sector and complete an unbeatable lap by more than two-tenths.

Finally, Yuki Tsunoda’s accident which in turn caused Carlos Sainz’s – and generated the red flag -, prevented Leclerc’s rivals from improving their records. Second consecutive pole for the Monegasque.

Unexpected, but welcome

Mattia binotto has insisted that Ferrari did not expect to be so fast on this circuit, but welcomes the result for a human team that has suffered a lot in recent months.

“It is important for us to confirm our progress and the team in general is in good shape,” says the Ferrari director. “We knew that it is a different track than Monaco. We know that in Monaco everything is slow speed corners and here is the part of the track where you have those corners, but also a very, very long straight, so we didn’t come thinking we’d get pole ».

“We expected it to be more difficult, but since Friday we saw that our car behaved well and that the low downforce package performed well too. Then we knew we had a chance, ”concludes Binotto.

And what will happen in the race? Ferrari’s long-run pace wasn’t promising on Friday, so the theory says that red cars will suffer more this Sunday on a circuit where it is easy to overtake. However, races in Baku are often unpredictable, so anything can happen.