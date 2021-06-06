Azerbaijan GP – The cursed button that left Hamilton without victory: “It was quite humiliating”

Lewis Hamilton had the victory in his hand, but an inadvertent mistake made his career go under in a few meters. The driver and Mercedes have explained the reason for a blank Grand Prix for both.

When Max Verstappen was out of the running, both Lewis hamilton as Mercedes they knew they had a chance to emerge victorious from a weekend in which Red Bull had been superior at all times.

And so it seemed that it was going to be after the second stopped start, because in a few meters the British surpassed Sergio perez on the inside on the approach to Turn 1. However, at the time of braking, Hamilton passed completely and could not avoid going straight to the loophole, immediately finishing last and losing all point options.

“He had put everything on the line, he had fought as hard as he could today.”

After the race, we learned that Lewis Hamilton had accidentally activated the ‘magic’ switch, a preset on the steering wheel that moves the brake cast forward and which is used in preparation laps in practice and qualifying, as well as in training laps or behind the safety car in the race to generate tire temperature.

Hamilton admitted that he had no “No idea I had touched it”, then acknowledging that it had been “quite a humbling experience. We had worked very hard this weekend and it was painting very well.

“He had put everything on the line, he had fought as hard as he could today. On that reboot, I think when Checo came up to me I hit a switch. I just went straight. It is very difficult to accept. But above all I feel very sorry for the men and women of the team, who have worked so hard on these points, ”said Hamilton.

Wolff’s “Hardest Day”

At the end of the degree, the director of Mercedes He also showed his disagreement with the team’s performance in the last two races, admitting frustration over what happened to Hamilton in Baku. We’re both heartbroken, honestly. You have it so close and then everything escapes ».

Loading tweet … 1401543543047524356

“We have not given the drivers a competitive package this weekend. That’s the frustration it’s not just the incident at the end that frustrates, it’s generally not meeting our own expectations, all of us together: Lewis, the engineers, myself, everyone on the team, “says Toto Wolff, who continues to remember the bad drink of Monaco.

«They are the hardest because they did not perform in Monaco and that Valtteri could have been on the podium, needing a 36-hour pit stop … nor is it really a great achievement based on the standards we set for ourselves », he concluded.