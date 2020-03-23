Azerbaijan GP postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Formula 1. Now it is the Azerbaijan GP. The organizers of this event have asked to postpone it, thus becoming the eighth Grand Prix to suffer damages after Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco.

A few days ago it was contemplated that Azerbaijan could eventually organize the first race of the season – from June 5 to 7 -, in case the COVID-19 was controlled, but with this news it is ruled out that the Baku City Circuit is the headquarters of the supposed opening event.

Here is the statement from the organizers:

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) today made the decision to postpone the FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2020 that would take place from June 5 to 7.

The postponement was agreed after extensive discussions with Formula 1, as well as with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This occurs as a direct result of the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and has been based entirely on expert guidance provided by the relevant authorities.

In reaching this conclusion, the main concern of BCC has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people, as well as of all F1 fans, staff and championship participants.

BCC shares the disappointment of its fans for not being able to have the most important category of motorsports on the streets of Baku this June. To that end, we will continue to work closely with Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to monitor the situation, with the aim of announcing a new race date later in the 2020 season.

All tickets for the FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2020 will continue to be valid, without any additional formality. As soon as the new Grand Prix date is confirmed, all fans will be informed of the options available, both for those who have purchased their tickets through the Baku City Circuit website. www.bakucitycircuit.com as through other channels.

Everyone’s thoughts on the Baku City Circuit during this unprecedented and challenging situation go to all those directly and indirectly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to thank all of our fans, customers and partners for their understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to Baku at the end of the year for an unpredictable and exciting career.

In the meantime, we ask that they stay safe and stay home if they can.

With this notification, the next event that is currently on the calendar is the Canadian GP, ​​scheduled for June 12-14.

