Azerbaijan GP – Norris, suspended with 3 positions: Alonso will start 8th

Despite having classified in 6th position, Lando Norris will be seen as a lawyer to start his career in Baku from 9th position for not having respected the rules of the red flag, to the approval of Pérez, Tsunoda and Alonso.

Being an urban circuit, Azerbaijan tends to leave various red flags throughout the weekend when a rider suffers an accident that prevents the rest of the grid from passing. In the classification of the 2021 Grand Prix, up to 4 of them emerged in a matter of a few moments, with one of them with a lethal result for Lando Norris: the young British driver, recently renewed with McLaren, found the illuminated panel in red with hardly any time to react.

Then # 4 asked his team insistently on the radio what to do, to which the papaya orange formation responded to enter the pits immediately. However, Norris could not carry out the maneuver ordered by the wall and continued forward, prompting an investigation that would be resolved at the end of the session that ended up losing 3 places on the grid.

Official FIA statement

Norris was right on the long straight when the red flags were displayed. As a result, the red lights flashed on a panel to the left of the guardrail and on the car’s screen.

During the hearing, the pilot acknowledged that he took his foot off the accelerator, braked and was ready and able to enter the pitlane. At the time, he wasn’t sure what to do and asked the team over the radio. Although the team ordered him to pit immediately, it was too late and Norris crossed the finish line once more.

The stewards assume that if a red flag is not respected during qualifying, a 5-position penalty is appropriate. However, considering that the driver only had a very short time to react due to his position on the track, a 3-position grid penalty is sufficient as an exception.