Azerbaijan GP – Leclerc hardly believes pole: “I thought it was a shitty lap”

Second consecutive pole for Charles Leclerc, who once again benefited from an accident that interrupted the session in its final moments. The Monegasque driver doubts that he can fight for victory in Baku.

New bittersweet day for Ferrari, also in a line similar to that of Monaco. On the one hand, Carlos Sainz had to settle for fifth position on the grid after seeing Yuki Tsunoda crash right in front of him, causing the Spaniard’s accident.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc He has taken a surprising pole position on a circuit very different from Monaco in many of its areas and that has been possible thanks in large part to the slipstream that Lewis Hamilton has involuntarily provided.

“Lewis’s big slipstream in the last sector helped me”

“I thought it was a shitty lap,” Leclerc admitted of his first Q3 attempt, the one that ultimately earned him pole. “There were two or three corners where I made mistakesBut then of course I had the big Lewis slipstream in the last sector, which helped a bit.

Ferrari, no euphoria

With this pole, Charles Leclerc once again has the opportunity to command the grid after the Monaco fiasco, but in Baku it will be much more difficult to maintain the first position in the race.

«I think we would have been for pole anyway, so it’s a good day. I didn’t expect to be as competitive as we were today. I think I was improving again before the red flag, but I am happy and I hope everything is fine for Carlos, I have not seen the accident, “said a Leclerc who remains realistic.

“Definitely, it sets the pole very well,” admits the Monegasque. «On the other hand it is with a red flag again, so I wish we had it in a normal situation, but in the end a pole is a pole. The car behaved well, but I think that Mercedes and Red Bull have something more than usIn the race especially, we have seen it in Free Practice 2 ».

«It will be very difficult because this is not like Monaco, they can overtake, so I will try to do the best job possible. Hopefully we can keep the first place, but it will not be easy, “concluded Leclerc.