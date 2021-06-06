Azerbaijan GP – Bitter eighth place for Sainz: «The feeling with the tire has cost me the race»

Carlos Sainz had to settle for a discreet eighth place after a very eventful race in which he was not comfortable with the temperature of the tires. Despite this, the Madrilenian has added for the fifth time this year.

Ferrari gave the bell yesterday in qualifying, but the signs on Friday were not good in terms of race pace and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has confirmed it.

Charles Leclerc has been unable to do anything to defend his pole position on Saturday and has had to settle for the fourth final position, while Carlos Sainz it has dropped from the fifth starting position to the eighth at the end of the test.

And it is that the Madrilenian has suffered the unspeakable with the tires at the beginning of each relay, both in the two starts from standstill, as after the pitstop and the relaunch after the Safety Car.

“Whenever I had a cold tire I tended to block the front wheels a lot and I lost a lot of confidence”

«A bad race, it was not a good day. From the start the feeling with the car was not the same as during the weekendAnd every time the tire was cold – whether it was the first outing, after the pit-stop or the last outing – the truth is that the feeling was not the best, “admitted Carlos Sainz at the end of the race.

“I have to try to improve, because it cost me the race with that mistake at Turn 8. Whenever I had a cold tire I tended to block the front wheels a lot and lost a lot of confidence. As soon as I put the hard tire on, I was a bit lost and blocked constantly. Then the pace was not bad, but there have been three or four points in the race that have cost me the day, ”Sainz endorsed.

A weakness

Carlos Sainz has already suffered from this disease on other occasions this year, something that is even more important on a street circuit like Baku’s and that has weighed him down excessively. «It is the only weak point that I have right now with this car: the feeling with the front tires and the brakes when they are a little cold. I am having some difficulty in some position in the exits, I am having a hard time blocking the tires and leaving them a little flat for the rest of the stint ».

The biggest mistake of all has been braking pass at turn 8 coming out of the pits after switching to hard tires, as that brought him down to 15th position and only subsequent incidents allowed him to re-engage in the fight for points.

«I must have had a concentration error in curve 8, because it was too big to justify it with the feeling of the tires. It is what there is, not every day is a party and you have to know how to accept it and know how to improve, ”says the Ferrari driver, who hopes to suffer less in the summer races.

“As soon as the hottest races arrive on more normal circuits, it will not be so much a problem, and if it is, we must try to improve it because it is clear, as you have seen today, that the adaptation process is not completely completed and there are still little things that need to be improved »Sainz has concluded, who with today’s four points adds up to 42 and is seventh in the overall drivers’ standings.