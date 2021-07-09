Azcona and Cupra, protagonists in Motorland

07/09/2021 at 12:14 CEST

The third round of the championship of the World Touring Car, WTCR-FIA World Touring Car Cup at Motorland Aragón. The perfect place for racing car fans to see live for the first time in history a World Touring Car Championship (WTCR) next to one of electric vehicles (Pure ETCR).

This Friday the Pure ETCR opens at Motorland, the world’s first fully electric multi-brand touring car championship, powerful cars that are contested in head-to-head flash battles. A total of twelve drivers will compete to be crowned champions of the first season and where Mikel Azcona is leading.

Present and future

The present and the future of racing come together this weekend at the Motorland-Aragón Circuit. The World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), which is held with the most advanced combustion passenger cars in the world, and the PURE ETCR electric competition, will share the circuit in an event where CUPRA takes to the track in search of the best results in both championships.

Mikel Azcona and CUPRA demonstrated in the inaugural test of PURE ETCR, held in Vallelunga (Italy) hA few weeks ago, they are prepared to fight for the first drivers ‘and teams’ title of an electric touring car championship with the CUPRA e-Racer, the brand’s first electric racing car. Mikel achieved the maximum points at stake in the Italian event (77) and was accompanied on the final podium by his teammate Mattias Ekström, who also put on a great performance. Jordi Gené, fourth, and Dániel Nagy, ninth, completed a good start to the championship for CUPRA.

The Zeng & odblac; Motorsport X CUPRA The goal is to fight for victory again in PURE ETCR. The circuit promises to once again offer short and intense races between vehicles of different brands, with which to excite both the public who will be in the stands and those who follow the race from home on television.

Aragon will represent an additional challenge for two of the CUPRA team riders, Azcona and Jordi Gené, since they will also participate in the event that the WTCR disputes in Motorland-Aragón, at the wheel of two CUPRA León Competición. When they step down from the 500 kW (680 PS) power, rear-wheel drive electric touring car, they will have to change their mindset to adapt to the front-wheel-drive, 380-hp combustion model.

“PURE ETCR leaders arrived in Aragon after our victory in Vallelunga and our main objective is to leave here in the same position. We are ready to fight for victory with the CUPRA e-Racer and continue to prove that electric touring car racing is very exciting & rdquor;, has declared Mikel Azcona, CUPRA driver in PURE ETCR and WTCR. “I know that I will have double work, combining both championships, but in CUPRA we love challenges, and I also have very good memories of this circuit, since last year we achieved the first victory of the CUPRA León Competición in the WTCR here and we want to return. to climb to the top of the podium! & rdquor ;.

Aragon is also special for Jordi Gené, who this season has returned to racing full time with an intense program that combines traditional racing cars and the future of the automotive industry. “I am looking forward to going out on track at Motorland-Aragón to try to score as many points as possible in both championships. We are going to give it our all in our home race & rdquor;, has declared the Catalan.