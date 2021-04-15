Azarenka withdraws from the WTA 500 in Stuttgart because it coincides with her vaccination

The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, announced her withdrawal from next week’s WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, as it coincides with her scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to compete in Stuttgart next week because I will receive my first dose of the vaccine at the same time,” the Belarusian tennis player, world number 15, said on her Twitter account.

Although both the ATP as the WTA have encouraged tennis players to get vaccinated when available, with some of the best players voicing their reluctance to get vaccinated at the recent Masters 1000 in Miami.

Under updated Covid-19 men’s circuit protocols, players who have been vaccinated are no longer considered close contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus.