Azarenka retires in Madrid and Pegula advances to eighth

The Belarusian Viktoria Azarenka announced his decision to leave the Madrid tournament due to a back injury, so the American Jessica Pegula, his rival in the second round, goes directly to the round of 16.

Azarenka, who beat the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first match, was disappointed to have to leave the Caja Mágica.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the tournament.or. It has been a really disappointing season for me physically, in which at times I have felt that I was playing very well, but I am not able to maintain my level. I really want to find the solution and I hope to be able to do it soon and play again as soon as possible, “he argued.

Azarenka, fifteenth in the world and finalist in Madrid in 2011 and 2012, left a free pass in the draw for Pegula, who will face the Belarusian in the second round Aryna Sabalenka, which eliminated the Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.