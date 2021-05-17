Azara García and Pau Capell make history on the Formentera All Round Trail HG

05/17/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Sport.es

The Team Sport HG rider, Azara Garcia has shown last Saturday that Formentera and the Formentera All Round Trail HG feel luxurious. The Cantabrian runner made history by finishing the 72 kilometers in second position only surpassed by Jonatan Sanabria. It was the great news of the first of the two days in the minor pitiüsa, where Pau Capell confirmed his condition of favorite in the 42 kilometers, taking the victory together with Eva Lamela.

The event started at 9 in the morning with the simultaneous start of the two tests. From the beginning, Sanabria has taken control of the race, shooting solo followed by Javier Ferrer Marí and of Boris baer. Among them, García has not stopped fighting, tying himself to third place until he reaches La Mola, at kilometer 42 when he has overtaken Ferrer, placing himself in second place.

Sanabria has not given any option in his recital until the finish area in La Savina, where he entered with a time of 6:39:56, being the only participant capable of getting down from 7 hours. García has not only been the first woman but the second absolute classified when crossing the arc with a time of 7:04:02, well ahead of the 7:10:22 that Ferrer has signed. The men’s podium was completed by Boris Baer with 8:00:44.

In addition to García, the women’s podium has been formed Marga Llompart, which ended in 9:44:36, and Cora borrell, third with 9:47:58.

In the marathon, few surprises have been granted by the Catalan Pau Capell, who after 9 months without competing has exhibited a great level completing the 42KM in 3:14:39. In second place, Martí Juan entered with a time of 3:42:33, followed and only seven seconds apart by Gerardo Pasan.

In women, unmitigated victory of Eva Lamela, who was able to complete the 42 kilometers in 4:33:40 ahead of Irene Moreno (4:47:29) and Carla Bertarini with a time of 4:51:24.

On the 21-kilometer FARTHG Tros Anass bouras He had no mercy on his rivals and from the beginning he ran as a candidate for victory as soon as he left Es Caló. The U-Run rider took the lead breaking the distance with his immediate pursuers until he reached the finish line with a fantastic time of 1:28:52. On the podium they accompanied him Antonio Jose Alvarez (1:36:16) and Jaume quetglas (1:37:10) who took advantage of the last stage to hang the bronze medal.

In women, Laura VilaHe had no rival either and signed a very serious race that took him to the finish line after 2:03:12. She was the fastest imposing Lara Alvarez de Prada, second with 2:09:32, after coming back in the final fight to Lydia Yern who entered the finish line with a time of 2:12:17.

The trophy ceremony, chaired by Ana Juan, vice president of the Consell Insular de Formentera, put the end to a Formentera All Round Trail HG that has filled the island of Formentera with kilometers, which is a fantastic excuse to get to know the island through shoe on the fringes of the tourist season and that, after the exhibitions of Azara Garcia de los Salmones Y Pau Capell In the 72KM and 42KM on Saturday, it places the island as one of the essential pure trail run events on the national calendar.