Azahara Muñoz steps away from Inbee Park lead at Carlsbad LPGA Kia Classic

The malagueña Azahara Munoz, with a card of 72 strokes, he fulfilled the par of the field on the second day of the Kia Classic, tournament of LPGA circuit that is disputed in Carlsbad (California), but is of the leadership that occupies the South Korean Inbee Park.

Muñoz she achieved two birdies (holes 5 and 7) and made two bogeys (holes 2 and 17) during her round and her 72 strokes added to the 70 of the first day leave her with a total of 142, two under par, tied for the tenth square with six other players.

The also Spanish Carlota Ciganda, who on the first day delivered a card of 76 strokes, saved the cut with a second round of 69 for a total of 145 (+1), tied for 37th place with 12 other players.

Inbee Park, after a second round of 69 strokes with four birdies and one bogey, she remains the leader with a total of 135, nine under par, with one advantage over the German Sophia popov, who turned in a 68 card with six birdies and two bogeys.

“I’m hitting good shots, but I’m missing too much on the greens,” he acknowledged. Park, a seven-time Major Champion, seeking her 21st career win on the LPGA circuit. The most recent was at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February 2020.

After Park and Popov, The English Mel reid ranked third at 6 under par after a 70-goal second round, the South Korean Hyo joo kim (72) is fourth with -5 and the Taiwanese Wei-Ling Hsu (69) is fifth with -4.

The australian Minjee lee (69), the Danish Nicole Broch Larsen (71) and the Americans Gerina Piller (70) and Kristen gillman (71) are tied for sixth at 3 under par.