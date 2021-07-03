AZ Alkmaar soccer club will pay salaries in Bitcoin and add it to its balance sheet

Dutch professional soccer club Az Alkmaar is ready to accept Bitcoin, after signing a strategic alliance with Bitcoin Meester.

The team made this news known through an announcement on its website published on July 1, noting that this partnership will see Bitcoin Meester become its official sponsor.

As part of the deal, Az Alkmaar will have to accept some of the sponsorship funds in BTC.

About Bitcoin Meester and its alliance with AZ Alkmaar

Bitcoin Meester is a crypto provider and an equity market leader in the Netherlands. Through its services, the inhabitants of the Netherlands, can operate, sell or buy cryptocurrencies.

The alliance will not only allow the AZ team to add Bitcoin to its corporate balance sheet, but also the funds for sponsorship, as well as the salaries of the club’s players, are paid in cryptocurrencies, specifically in Bitcoin.

Which makes the team, the first soccer club in the country, to adopt Bitcoin for various economic activities.

As stated, the intention is that Through the club, it is possible to help more people understand and use Bitcoin as a payment method.

Crypto and sport

Through the club’s statement, Bitcoin Meester CEO Mitchell Zandwijken noted that:

“Bitcoin Meester has grown enormously in recent years, but the stretch is far from over; Sport, and soccer in particular, is one of the most important strategic markets for us and we are constantly looking for new opportunities to engage our growing ‘fan base’ there. […] The association with AZ is in line with that ambition. We introduce supporters of AZ and the rest of the Netherlands to cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin Meester in an engaging way. “

For his part, the commercial director of AZ, Michael Koster:

“The cryptocurrency market is booming, with exponential user growth in recent years […] That is attractive, but it is precisely in a new market where some guidance is important. Not everyone is already familiar with cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin Meester can guide new users in this world in a responsible way. “

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, quite traditional spaces and industries are penetrating. This is the case of sports.

In recent months, sports teams have announced the payment of salaries to their players in Bitcoin, the possibility of adding the cryptocurrency to the company’s balance sheets or more commonly, the creation of NFT by iconic teams or players.

Teams such as Juventus and Real Madrid and national teams such as Uruguay, Spain and Brazil, among others, have ventured into the creation of NFTs or the development of fan tokens, and the mythical AZ Alkmaar from Holland, is the next to join the adoption party.

