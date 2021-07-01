Ayuso’s strategies to manage public health for the benefit of the private sector

President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (Photo: Europa Press Sports via .)

If the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is proud of something, it is the way she has managed the pandemic. The Madrid leader has flaunted her strategy to combat the coronavirus every time she has had the opportunity, although for this the private has prevailed over the public.

Doctors, nurses, assistants and, in general, all public health personnel have seen how little by little, step by step, Ayuso turned towards the private in each decision making. Measures, projects and initiatives to fight or alleviate the effects caused by the virus have been managed by for-profit entities.

They do not believe in direct management, that is, in the public management of everyone’s health Ángel Hernández Puente

A model of action that is not new in the region, but it has intensified with the coronavirus crisis. Roberto Gómez, Primary Care nurse of the Community of Madrid and coordinator of The Nurses, has affirmed, in statements to El HuffPost, that he finds it “a shame. Many sectors are being privatized, not only health but also others that are involved in the health system, such as cooking or cleaning. That in the end has a direct impact on people’s health ”.

On this issue, Angela Hernández Puente, AMYTS Deputy Secretary General and Surgeon General, has argued that “it shows that they do not believe in direct management, that is, in the public management of everyone’s health.”

One of the first measures – prompted by the pandemic – of the Madrid president arrived on March 18, 2020, a week after the closure of educational centers and school canteens, with the introduction of menus for minors of families that have a price reduced in the dining rooms for being beneficiaries of the Minimum Income of Insertion …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.