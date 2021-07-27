Ayuso’s scene live that costs Telemadrid harsh criticism

Ayuso’s connection in Telemadrid. (Photo: TELEMADRID)

Telemadrid has become the target of harsh criticism on Twitter for a live connection it made this Saturday with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who was in Palma de Mallorca at the time.

The PP leader ‘sneaked’ into the programming after the gold medal of Adriana Cerezo, a native of Alcalá de Henares, at the Olympic Games to talk about that sporting event.

“We have stayed with the honey on our lips, but it must be recognized that this 17-year-old girl has achieved a historical, Olympic milestone,” says the host of the program.

Ayuso responds resolutely: “Of course. I was following him now on the phone from here, from Palma de Mallorca. First a car came in, standing there, and now out. And it is true that we have been there at the gates, but there is no doubt that it is a great triumph and great pride to start the Spanish medal table from Alcalá de Henares with such a young woman and with a future like the one ahead of her ”.

“I have realized the difficulty of this sport and know that I was there, at the gates of gold. But, as I say, the important thing is to have come this far and that we are the ones who start this exciting journey from Madrid ”, he adds.

That moment has generated harsh criticism for the ‘friendliness’ of the interview and, for example, Carolina Alonso, spokesperson for United We Can in the Madrid Assembly, has reacted quickly.

“Indeed, for this, @IdiazAyuso led the #PlenoAsntación as the first initiative, to take control of Telemadrid and Ondamadrid, to put a person from the PP as administrator, who is also the one who piloted the TV in Aguirre’s time and signed the wild ERE in the chain in its day, ”he wrote.

These are other reactions that the moment has generated:

