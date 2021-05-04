Ayuso’s resounding victory and punishment for ‘sanchismo’

Underestimating the opponent is a mistake that Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE has just paid dearly for in Madrid. From being the meat of jokes about taverns and ex-boyfriends to whom you cannot find in the capital of Spain, the popular candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has gone on to sweep at the polls and to prevail over the sum of the three forces on the left. His resounding victory, which widely doubles the number of seats for the PSOE candidate, can move the national political board. For Pablo Casado’s PP, it is his first great electoral victory, since Ayuso and Martínez-Almeida were his bets in 2019, when his complicated leadership began.

Clearly detach from Vox, which maintains its soil in Madrid, puts within reach of Ayuso’s hand to rule alone. Absorbing the vote of Ciudadanos advances in a refounding of the right by way of facts. Saying goodbye to the Genoa headquarters, recently put up for sale, with the photo of a great election night is an oxygen balloon for the PP, inversely proportional to the fiasco of the strategists who designed the failed motion of censure in Murcia in La Moncloa and Ferraz .

The operation has ended the collapse of Citizens, which is outside the Madrid Assembly, and the fall of the PSOE to its historical minimum, a huge distance from the popular ones. The More Madrid of Mónica García and Errejón outnumbers the Socialists in votes, ties them in seats, and consolidates itself as a modern left, clearly differentiated from United We Can and its style. The ‘church effect’ has been squalid: the former vice president has achieved that his party has representation, and improves it, but follow the red lantern, in the last place of a Parliament of five forces. At the stroke of midnight, he announced that he is leaving politics. The alliances of the Sánchez Government, collaterally punished at the Madrid polls, are complicated when Spain experiences a decisive crossroads.

After a campaign of knives, big words and blows of effect, it happened this Tuesday high participation, civic and uneventful. This Tuesday the underground currents that have made Ayuso’s metamorphosis possible. From a new president, paternalistically treated by the autonomous barons of the PP themselves, the popular candidate has become a leader with national projection. The majority of voters validated a way of managing the pandemic that the opposition summarized in a policy of tapas and cañas but that broad social layers, in addition to the traditional base of the PP, have seen as a matter of economic survival in which they have recognized across the board.

The soft restraint policy has been more than a caricature. While the hotel industry, commerce and culture were being opened more than in other places, steps were also taken in carrying out massive tests or reacting quickly at IFEMA, first, and the Zendal hospital, later. Most voters seem have also refuted a certain ‘madrileñophobia’ wielded as a political strategy against the government of the community. In the result, they have converged, in combination, the emotional factor, of a populist nature for his adversaries, exploited by Ayuso, with some pragmatic recipes to face the social and economic crisis that happens to the sanitation. In addition to the internal readings that all parties must do, manage a community that accounts for 20% of the economy of the country and 14% of the population is the great challenge of the next president. All political forces should be interested in banishing an undesirable and harmful polarization.