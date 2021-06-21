Ayuso’s new battle: the defense of Spanish

The recently invested as president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, granted that Monday your first interview after appointment Saturday and did it to the station esRadio. Together with Federico Jiménez Losantos he has reviewed the political news (pardons included), his program and they have even talked about chocolate palm trees. In the course of that conversation, which has lasted just over three quarters of an hour, the regional leader has commented on one of his political battles, which is none other than the defense of Spanish as a language which, according to her, is being attacked.

The president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso, during the act of her inauguration, in the Real Casa de Correos de la Puerta del Sol, on June 19, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via .)

The cut on this matter, which can be heard at approximately minute nine, begins with the interview host asking him about his words about claim Madrid as the capital of Spanish in the world when, in his time, when he was studying, that title, so to speak, was held by Barcelona. According to the journalist, there was a time when Barcelona was a benchmark in that sense. That said, in his answer, Ayuso explains why he wants to make Madrid the capital of Spanish in the world.

Ayuso comments that, in his opinion, Spanish has “17 capitals, the 17 Autonomous Communities, it is not only Madrid”. It is forgotten in his calculations of Ceuta and Melilla, but he adds that, in addition, “it also has 22/23 capital cities in the world, fortunately, in all of Latin America it sees its capitality reflected there.” Accounts aside, what the president of the Community of Madrid highlights is that “With regard to Europe, I think we have to take advantage of and strengthen the legacy of our language, a language that unites more than 600 souls [se entiende que quiso decir millones] all over the world and that is going to more ”, he points out.

She adds that in many countries Spanish has become “an industry” and that what she would like is for “from now on Madrid to become, taking advantage of its capital, into that capital for students, artists, events who claim this language ”. A language that, he values, “is one of the most important in the world and about which so much has been written.”

On why does Ayuso want To promote Madrid as the world capital of Spanish, the leader of the Popular Party gives two reasons. On the one hand it stands out “A legal, moral obligation of what is inherited”. For another, a question “political as for the attack that is obviously receiving all over the planet. Especially on the part of those populisms, of those tyrannies, of those especially communist regimes, as always happens, that are trying to rewrite history and make believe that the history of Spain in the past has been based above all, well, on genocides. and etc. When we all know that it is the opposite ”.

For all those attacks that Ayuso says the Spanish is suffering, she considers that both she and her autonomous government “have an obligation, for multiple reasons, and a great opportunity to unite that feeling and that Hispanic legacy and what better way to do it from Madrid.” What the Madrid president has not specified, for now, is how she will carry out her plan.

The idea of ​​turning Madrid into the capital of the world of Spanish is something that has been on Ayuso’s agenda for some time. Not surprisingly, some time ago, during a visit to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), he already conveyed to its director, Santiago Muñoz Machado, his intention in this regard. The press release from the Community of Madrid on that meeting highlighted that “Spanish is the third [lengua] in number of speakers, behind English and Chinese. Last year [2019], almost a million people traveled to Spain to learn our language. “

