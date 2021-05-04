Ayuso’s joke in the ballot box when introducing his ballot to vote in the Madrid 2021 elections

The long lines in front of the polling stations continue and at 1:00 p.m. the participation in the 4-M elections in the Community of Madrid stood at 28.44%, as reported by the regional executive, two points more than in the 2019 elections.

All candidates for the presidency have already exercised their right to vote throughout this morning and, like the rest of the population, they have had to wait their turn due to the high influx of people during the first hours of the day.

The current president and candidate for reelection by the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has voted in the La Inmaculada Marillac center, in the Chamberí district, around 10.25 am and has been optimistic after depositing the ballot in the ballot box: “Thanks to all the people of Madrid who vote in these elections. Today voting is safe, all the necessary measures have been put in place to vote safely. We are proud that there is high participation“, he stressed.

Ayuso’s ironic comment when voting

After waiting about 30 minutes, Díaz Ayuso has entered the school to cast his vote while attending the media and posing for photographs. Díaz Ayuso has starred in another of the most anecdotal moments of electoral day when one of those present asked him if he was going to vote for Ayuso, to which the current president of the region answered the following in an ironic tone: “I am doubting, I am doubting. As soon as I let go of it there is no going back.”

The candidate has asked the population for patience before waiting in the queues to vote and He pointed out that this Tuesday “the model of coexistence that we want” is chosen.